“We saw a clear gap in the market for an on-land farm that produces commercial quantities of high-quality fish. This new facility uses a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), which offers superior environmental and economic performance, and full control over all aspects of production,” Morgan said.

“Kingfish are known for their rapid growth and efficient conversion of feed to flesh. Our fish grow from a 1mm egg to a 3kg market-sized fish in less than 12 months. Our extensive research and experimentation has identified the conditions that maximise the health and welfare of the fish.”

The RAS is a joint venture by Niwa and the Northland Regional Council (NRC), which constructed the premises leased to Niwa. It represents a significant investment in Northland’s economy.

NRC chairman Geoff Crawford said, “Beyond the jobs created and revenue generated for our community, this venture has helped to put Northland on the map in terms of forward-thinking, environmentally friendly farming.

“It sets a great precedent, and we hope that the success of this venture will spark investment in larger RAS operations and unlock the economic growth potential of other marine species,” he said.

Niwa and the regional council saw the farm as an important first for New Zealand’s onshore aquaculture industry, being a proof of concept that would drive similar privately and publicly funded farms in New Zealand.

“Chefs and local restaurant suppliers sing the praises of the quality of our kingfish, and we have had significant interest from the food sector and commercial partners,” Morgan said.