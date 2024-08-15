Advertisement
Fish farm in Ruakākā headed for world stage officially opened

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Niwa's newly completed recirculating aquaculture system was officially opened in Ruakākā this week. It can produce up to 600 tonnes of high-value kingfish annually. Photo / Stuart Mackay

It’s official — a new state-of-the-art land-based farming facility in Ruakākā, capable of producing about 600 tonnes of kingfish yearly, is up and running.

In only 12 months a tiny, millimetre-long egg is being grown into a high-value 3kg white-fleshed fish.

The facility at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) Northland Aquaculture Centre was formally opened this week by Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti.

Haku kingfish being served at the opening of the newly completed recirculating aquaculture system. Photo / Stuart Mackay
Niwa chief executive John Morgan said the farm introduced a new species to help New Zealand meet the huge global demand for seafood, and it would help the industry reach its ambitious target of $3 billion by 2035.

“We saw a clear gap in the market for an on-land farm that produces commercial quantities of high-quality fish. This new facility uses a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS), which offers superior environmental and economic performance, and full control over all aspects of production,” Morgan said.

“Kingfish are known for their rapid growth and efficient conversion of feed to flesh. Our fish grow from a 1mm egg to a 3kg market-sized fish in less than 12 months. Our extensive research and experimentation has identified the conditions that maximise the health and welfare of the fish.”

The RAS is a joint venture by Niwa and the Northland Regional Council (NRC), which constructed the premises leased to Niwa. It represents a significant investment in Northland’s economy.

NRC chairman Geoff Crawford said, “Beyond the jobs created and revenue generated for our community, this venture has helped to put Northland on the map in terms of forward-thinking, environmentally friendly farming.

“It sets a great precedent, and we hope that the success of this venture will spark investment in larger RAS operations and unlock the economic growth potential of other marine species,” he said.

Niwa and the regional council saw the farm as an important first for New Zealand’s onshore aquaculture industry, being a proof of concept that would drive similar privately and publicly funded farms in New Zealand.

“Chefs and local restaurant suppliers sing the praises of the quality of our kingfish, and we have had significant interest from the food sector and commercial partners,” Morgan said.

