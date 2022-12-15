This sting ray was found by local surfer Con Fowler with a large chunk missing. Photo / Supplied

A local man from Baylys Beach, Con Fowler, has raised the alarm after finding a large sting ray washed up on the beach with a large chunk missing and “widely spaced” bite marks.

Fowler had gone for a surf yesterday morning, spotting the carcass and thinking nothing of it. But upon a closer look, he discovered it had been made a meal out of.

Fowler told the Advocate that the shark believed to be the culprit has been spotted twice in the past week by a young surfer as well as his mother from the cliffs. Other locals have reported sightings too.

Department of Conservation shark expert Clinton Duffy believes the species responsible is a great white.

A close-up of the sting ray - a mature male longtail (Bathytoshia lata). Photo / Supplied

“The tooth punctures on the ray are consistent with a large great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias),” he said.

A local mother Sarah Tittleton has lived in the area for 13 years and said she’s seen hammerheads and whales during that time.

This week alone, she and her son saw a 3m great white in the waters.

“One was in a wave behind a local surfer. Three of us sitting on the beach saw the fin and tail. I could see the shadow of one under the surfers when looking down from the cliff top,” she said.

“They all told me they saw it and got into a huddle on their boards when out the back.”

Puncture wounds on the sting ray found washed up at Baylys Beach. Photo / Supplied

Tittleton said her 14-year-old son, Caleb, saw the shark underneath him while surfing.

“I think safety first, never surf alone.”

She also said the encounters haven’t changed how she feels about Caleb out surfing because “I know they are always there”.

“We know it is their home and we respect that. We can’t live in fear. Caleb and the surfers enjoy the sport and when our time is up it is up. We live at a beautiful beach because of the fishing and surfing and beach activities.”



