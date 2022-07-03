A serious crash on Matapouri Rd this afternoon involved a truck and a motorcycle.
The crash, near the intersection with Kaiatea Rd, was reported to police just after 12.30pm.
"Initial indications are there are injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"The serious crash unit will be attending and the road is expected to be closed for some time."
Police asked motorists to avoid the area.
A St John spokesperson said they responded to the crash with two ambulances, and assessed and treated one patient at the scene.
They referred all further enquiries to police.