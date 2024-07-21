Emergency services, including the Police Search and Rescue team and a helicopter attended to the scene.

The incident happened as a weather watch was issued for Northland.

Weather conditions at the time

Lead meteorologist at MetService Stephen Glassey said that at 3pm “There was a marine watch for the area ... at around that time they were getting some standard rain. It didn’t particularly look heavy at that point in time, and there were northerly winds. We are expecting winds to develop overnight.”

Glassey said there was also a north-westerly swell of about 2m.

“They don’t usually get swells from that direction, it’s not that common. At 3pm it didn’t look out of the ordinary except for the swell. There was some low cloud up there as well. That is unusual, and it may have had an effect on visibility this afternoon.”

He added that a low-pressure system was developing northwest of New Zealand and would develop overnight and into Saturday morning.

On Sunday MetService warned Northlanders of a storms approaching, after severe thunderstorms were detected Sunday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for all of Northland until 1pm on Sunday.

The agency’s radar detected severe thunderstorms in an area northwest of Whangārei at about 9.30am on Sunday, but its red, severe thunderstorm warning was lifted at 11am.

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.