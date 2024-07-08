Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Screen time: Guidance for schools should translate at home too, Northland principals say

Brodie Stone
By
4 mins to read
Schools are being encouraged to heed recommendations based on age group - but principals say the issue is most prevalent at home. Photo / 123rf

Schools are being encouraged to heed recommendations based on age group - but principals say the issue is most prevalent at home. Photo / 123rf


Spending too much time in front of screens means Northland students are arriving to school late, lethargic and in need of more sleep, despite schools doing what they can to limit technology harm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate