School's out – holiday entertainment for Northland kids

Kiwi North will host 1880s school lessons during their school holiday programme.

School's out and with the New Zealand MetService predicting a "mixed bag" of weather for these April/May school holidays, a helping hand in the way of entertainment may be in need. Northland is offering up a range of activities - free to low-cost and above - to keep the kids entertained these holidays, from circus classes and bush survival skills to art tuition and 1800s school lessons.

Here is a list of what the Northern Advocate could find:

Theatre

Hihiaua Cultural Centre, April 19-23, 10am-2pm. Ages 14-18, $220.

Instead of acting up these holidays, teens can act out in a school holiday programme run through Northland Youth Theatre.

Acting Out is a week-long workshop with Whangārei-based actress Laurel Devenie. The professional theatre-maker will be running a daily theatre workshop exploring ideas, methodologies and practical skills around making and generating one's own work as a performer, theatre maker and industry professional.

With a maximum of 15 in the class, Devenie said the direction will be influenced by the nature and needs of the group.

"It will be unique to the group that end up participating. The content and direction of the week will be in response to the group and their experience, interests, challenges and needs.

"Our aim is to provide a comprehensive, immersive, fun and challenging week of activity for the participants involved. Together, we will examine some core principles of acting and performance-making and work to build confidence, reduce inhibitions and strengthen ways to develop connection to oneself and one's fellow actors."

The classes will investigate the elements that contribute to potent and memorable performances, both from the perspective of the actor and the creator of the work. Devenie said they will work with movement and voice technique, improvisation, devising practices, scene work and group exercises "in a fun and intensive five-day process of self-discovery".

The classes were aimed at teens in the hope of instilling a sense of professionalism and to encourage students considering further tertiary study in the performing arts to boost their skills, as well as strengthen their connection with like-minded teens.

Email: office@nyt.org.nz for more info.

Laurel Devenie will be teaching youth how to "Act Out" these holidays. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography

Dance

31 Vine St, Whangārei, April 29.

An open day will be held at DDF Dance Studio from 2.30pm to meet both the current and new teacher or to sign up for workshops for term 2. This will be followed by a free kids' hip-hop class from 3-4pm. A boys' hip-hop class will be held from 4pm-5pm for $5, followed by an intermediate and advanced open-level class from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

For more information go to: www.ddsdance.com or Facebook: DDS Dance.

Circus

Circus Kumarani, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei, April 21-30, 10am-2pm. Ages 8-18, $40 per child or $100 for three.

Students will learn circus skills, build confidence and have fun. Friends and whānau are invited to a show on Friday at 1pm to see the skills of students and their instructors. Register at www.circuskumarani.co.nz or find the Circus Holiday Programme on Facebook.

Chill Out Holiday Programme

Whangārei Aquatic Centre, April 15-30.

OSCAR and Winz-approved with experienced staff who ensure your child is in a safe and fun environment. Offering a wide range of interactive age-appropriate activities throughout the day to keep the children occupied and having fun.

The programme is full of adventures, creativity, prizes and lots of swimming each day. It includes Chill-Out Ice Cream Monday, Movie Day Out, Flip-Out Fridays, Chill-Out Amazing Race and Final Fun Food Friday.

Register at whangareiaquaticcentre.co.nz

Ball Skills

Playball (international sport and movement programme), Northland Badminton Centre, Porowini Ave, Whangārei, April 27-30, 9am-2pm. Ages 4-8.

Introducing and developing a range of sport skills including social, educational and personal.

Register at playball.co.nz/northland

Back 2 Bush Basics

Heads Up, Whangārei Heads, April 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29, 9am–2pm. Ages 6-12, $35 per child, per day.

Learn about native trees and bush skills. Includes hut-making, survival skills, freshwater crayfish, bushcraft and orienteering.

Lifepoint Holiday Club

Lifepoint Church, 300 One Tree Point Rd, April 21-23, 9am-12pm. Free.

Fun activities while learning about who Jesus is. Register before April 18 at marsdenbct@gmail.com

Kids' Night Out

Active Attitude, 9 Commerce St, Whangārei, April 17, 6pm-10pm. Ages 5-13, $15 per child or $20 for non-members.

A night of fun for the kids while the parents enjoy some child-free time. For more information and to check out the holiday programme, go to www.activeattitude.co.nz

Hockey

Hockey Sports Programme, April 20-22 and 27-29. $10 per person per day.

Have a go at hockey, turbo touch, volleyball and athletics. Sausage sizzle and fruit provided every day. Call Jena on 021 4733 80 or go to the Northland Hockey Facebook page.

Tuatara Encounters are in the line-up for Kiwi North's school holiday programme.

Kiwi North

April 19-30

History- and conservation-based activities include daily kiwi feeding, tuatara encounters, train and tractor rides, scavenger hunt, an 1898 school lesson, getting creative with old-fashioned toys such as bows and arrows, kites, rag dolls and more. For more information go to www.kiwinorth.co.nz

Art

Quarry Art Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei, April 19-30. Ages 5-14, $15 per student.

A range of arts are covered in individual 2.5-hour classes including painting, clay, abstracts, printing, mixed media and nature art. All required art materials are provided in the workshop. For more information, go to www.quarryarts.org.

Dargaville

Cornerstone Children, Portland St, Dargaville, April 19-30. Ages 5-13.

Activities include swimming, Flip Out, crafts, Dargaville Museum, baking, kayaking, bush walking, movies and paddleboarding.

For further information go to www.cornerstonechildren.co.nz

Kaikohe

Kaikohe Oscar Programme: Kaikohe Christian School. 7.30am-5.30pm. For 5- to 14-year-olds.

Class activities and sporting activities. For further information call Gail on 027 258 2244 or search Kaikohe Oscar Blogspot.