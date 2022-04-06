Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri with the damaged flagpole, which was erected by Maihi Kawiti in 1858. Photo / Peter de Graaf

State-of-the-art boat building technology and centuries-old tikanga Māori have come together in the repair of Russell's iconic flagpole.

The 164-year-old pou kara (flagpole) was badly damaged in February by attackers who sawed halfway through the post, cut supporting cables and daubed purple graffiti on the pole, memorial plaque and signs.

Department of Conservation contractors carried out emergency repairs to make sure the pole didn't topple over, but the damage meant Russell residents were unable to hold a flag-raising ceremony on Waitangi Day for the first time in as long as anyone could remember.

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri (Ngāre Raumati, Ngāti Manu) said the now fully restored flagpole looked ''almost brand new''.

She was pleased by how quickly, and thoroughly, the repairs had been carried out.

The flagpole after DoC contractors carried out emergency repairs (left); and how it looks now after its restoration. Photos / Peter de Graaf, supplied

Karakia (prayers) had been performed at every stage of the project, she said.

''It was a blend of tikanga Māori and repair work. All the contractors were really receptive to tikanga taking place.''

The saw cut had been filled and stabilised with a carbon composite material and a carbon fibre sleeve — similar to the material used to build racing yachts — was placed around the damaged section of pole.

The pole and plinth had been coated in a graffiti-resistant paint so future tags would wash off without the need for repainting.

DoC staff and contractors, boat builders, a boat rigger and a coating company were involved in the project, as was a security firm due to concerns the attackers could return while repairs were under way.

The plaque and plinth have been restored and coated in graffiti-resistant paint. Photo / supplied

With so many people to thank, Rewiri said the marae and Te Papa Atawhai (DoC) were hosting a breakfast today to acknowledge their efforts.

In particular, she was grateful to DoC's Martin Akroyd, who had coordinated the project's many parts. DoC is responsible for managing the historic site.

The restoration had gone a long way to ''heal the hurt and houhou te rongo'' (bring peace), Rewiri said.

Also attending today's event would be members of the Kawiti whānau whose ancestor, Maihi Kawiti, erected the pou in 1858 to replace the flagpole cut down in the Battle of Kororāreka 13 years earlier.

''We want to let them know as kaitiaki (guardians) we are taking care of the pou their tupuna put up,'' Rewiri said.

Security had been increased at the hilltop site with more improvements on the way.

''Whatever they [the vandals] were trying to do to disrupt the pou, they failed,'' she said.



No arrests have been made for the attack on the pou and the motives of the people involved remain unclear.

The only clue is a graffiti attack a few weeks earlier using identical purple paint.

On that occasion graffiti sprayed on the flagpole referred to a conspiracy theory about a supposed New World Order.

Senior Constable Mike Gorrie, of Russell police, said he was convinced the ''terrible'' attack was not carried out by locals.

Anyone who recognises this tag is urged to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo / supplied

He urged anyone with information about the incident to call 105 quoting file number 220202/8881. Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.