The alleged robbery happened in Parua Bay on Sunday night. Photo / Tania Whyte

Three people have appeared in court after an aggravated robbery involving a firearm in Parua Bay on Sunday night.

"Police were called to reports a male had allegedly presented a firearm at the victim before assaulting him," a police spokesperson said.

"Police attended and following enquiries, subsequently located three offenders."

A 22-year-old female, a 28-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were charged and have appeared in court.

"As the matter is before the courts, police have no further comment," the spokesperson added.