No one was seriously injured in this afternoon's crash. Photo / NZME

No one was seriously injured in this afternoon's crash. Photo / NZME

The road has reopened after a crash on SH1 in Mata this afternoon, where timber spilled on to the road.

Diversions were put in place after the crash, which was reported the police around 12.20pm.

There were no serious injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Waka Kotahi confirmed on Twitter the road had reopened at 2.20pm, but motorists were warned to expect delays as congestion eased.