The ReSport Charitable Trust team is gearing up to celebrate two years of giving back.

The ReSport Charitable Trust team is gearing up to celebrate two years of giving back.

The ReSport Charitable Trust is doubling down on its impact in Northland by celebrating its second birthday with a community fundraising event and new installation site in the Far North.

The trust is gearing up to open another donation Pātaka, in Kaitāia. They will also be hosting a movie fundraiser event with a sports memorabilia auction in Whangārei.

The trust collects new and gently used sports gear and equipment to share with people in need throughout Northland, while also reducing the environmental impact of sports gear and textile waste.

The auction will feature a star-studded lineup of items, including a signed Derren Witcombe All Blacks jersey and All Blacks rugby boots and a pair of signed, framed cricket shoes worn by Shaun Johnson at this year’s T20 Black Clash event.

The auction will be on May 22 at Event Cinemas in Whangārei and aims to bring together ReSport’s supporters, partners, stakeholders, and community for a night of auctions, raffles, and cinematic action, all in support of tamariki.