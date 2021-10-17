Remedial work begins at entrance to Baylys Beach in Northland

Motorists are being advised not to attempt access to Baylys Beach while remedial work is being done. Photo / Supplied

More rain this week contributed to major erosion of a stream and exposed retaining structures along a road leading to the popular Baylys Beach.

Kaipara District Council is carrying out remedial work which will take between five and 10 working days, depending on weather, and beach access will reopen after all maintenance is complete.

Rain more than a week ago damaged council infrastructure, caused slips on the bank and washed off vegetation at the entrance to the beach.

KDC said more wet weather last week exacerbated the damage from the earlier extreme rain.

"This includes major erosion to the stream and the resulting exposure of several retaining structures. There is also damage to the footpath and to the road leading to the access."

Engineers assessed the site on October 8 and their initial report gave KDC's maintenance team immediate remedial options that will be implemented as soon as possible.

Part of the road beside a stream at the entrance to Baylys Beach was damaged as a result of flooding this month. Photo / Supplied

It includes installing large rocks (rock spalls) at the entrance, along the edge of the stream alignment. Contractors will then backfill the area with compacted limerock.

KDC said limerock was cohesive and would provide better resistance to any future weather impacts in the short to medium term.

That work is expected to take five to 10 working days and until the work is complete, the area is deemed unsafe for beach access and remains closed.

"Please exercise caution and do not attempt access by vehicle. We are still investigating the area."

KDC said these works were carried out under Section 330 (Emergency works and power to take preventive or remedial action) of the Resource Management Act 1991 under the delegated authority of the council.

In the long term, the council said there was also a stormwater project planned for Baylys Beach that has been slated for January 2022.

The work is funded under the current Long Term Plan and incorporates enhancing the stream and creating about half a hectare of wetland in Chases Gorge.

Planting for the wetland is planned to take place in Autumn 2022.

"The aim of the project is to reduce and slow the amount of surface water flowing down through the catchment area, and by doing so, minimise the roadside discharge of stormwater. It does not seek to protect the road corridor, beach access, or potential unstable land downstream from Chases Terrace."

"The new wetland is located on private land and a covenant agreement is required to allow for planting and maintaining the wetland area. Kaipara District Council is currently negotiating with the landowner to begin the work."

Following the adverse weather event a week ago, former Kaipara mayor Graeme Ramsey called for KDC to fix the stormwater system which failed to cope with the amount of rain.