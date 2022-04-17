Recognise this man? Kaitāia police appeal for information after aggravated robbery

Police are asking for the public to help identify this man. Photo / NZ Police

Kaitāia Police are appealing for information to help identify a man following an aggravated robbery in the Far North.

Police have released an image, taken from a security camera, of a man wearing a dark hooded sweater in what looks to be a liquor store in Coopers Beach.

A statement from police said they believed the man would be able to assist with their investigation into an aggravated robbery on State Highway 10, Coopers Beach, around 7.30pm on Saturday.

"Police urge anyone who was in the area and has information, which will help identify the person to speak with police."

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 220417/7949. People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.