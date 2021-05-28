Racists Anonymous show coming to Northland with mix of comedy and honesty

The Racists Anonymous crew: writer and director Tainui Tukiwaho (centre) and actors and cast Te Arohanui Way-Korewha, Tuakoi Ohia, Acacia O'Connor and Ngahiriwa Rauhina. Photo / Supplied

The Racists Anonymous crew: writer and director Tainui Tukiwaho (centre) and actors and cast Te Arohanui Way-Korewha, Tuakoi Ohia, Acacia O'Connor and Ngahiriwa Rauhina. Photo / Supplied

Brace yourself for lots of laughs, a few tears, and a fair bit of general discomfort – Racists Anonymous is coming to Northland.

The 70-minute show by writer and director Tainui Tukiwaho is touted as an "immersive satirical theatre experience that brings us together to laugh and learn through the often unexpected journeys of the average racist".

It's structured like an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, with audience members sitting alongside Tukiwaho's five actors in a circle.

There is a facilitator and introductions, then people are asked to share their experiences with prejudice and discrimination.

At the end of the "meeting" everyone chants, "I'm a racist and that's okay because I'm changing every day."

"It's scripted and full of jokes, and once you add the audience the show takes on a life of its own," Tukiwaho said.

"It takes incredible bravery to come to this show.

"I have sat in every one of them and seen how our Pākehā whānau sit quietly and listen to things being said and have seen how Māori whānau become when things that are painful come up.

"But really interesting learning is coming out of these shows."

Tukiwaho has worked as an actor, director, producer, and writer since graduating from Unitec in 2001.

He has multiple short films and television shows under his belt and is best known for his 2011 portrayal of legendary entertainer Billy T James in the telemovie ""Billy".

The idea for Racists Anonymous came about when he read about a Californian pastor who was using the same tools in AA's 12-step programme to combat racism in the United States.

Actors and audience members share their experiences with racism during the 70-minute show. Photo / Supplied

Tukiwaho's first series of shows were performed in Auckland from May 18 to 22 as part of this year's NZ International Comedy Festival.

Between 40 and 80 people turned up each night, and there were a few tense moments.

The first night Tukiwaho "had to cut the show short as it crossed a line I wasn't willing to cross".

"The actors were getting yelled at and when it finished, some of them had to have a cry. They weren't ready for people's general pain to be released in such a public forum."

Though Tukiwaho is often surprised at what people say, mostly it's been civil.

The actors - Te Arohanui Way-Korewha, Tuakoi Ohia, Acacia O'Connor and Ngahiriwa Rauhina - take on characters so extreme people can only laugh, which makes them feel comfortable opening up about the issue.

"In New Zealand, we're so bad about communicating about racism," Tukiwaho said.

"I'm hearing a lot of pain from Pākehā, I'm hearing a lot of uncertainty and desire for things to be different but not knowing how. A desire to shift but not knowing where to place themselves.

"And there's pain from Māori who are aware of all these things and the necessity for change but who are still in positions of pain and aren't ready to guide Pākehā on how to shift."

Tainui Tukiwaho starred in the television movie "Billy", a drama about the life of Billy T James. Photo / TVNZ

Tukiwaho said overall, the shows have been "positive and heartening".

The final night people wanted to speak so much it went over the usual 70 minutes to two and a half hours.

"People were desperate to have these conversations about racism, they were desperate to talk about stuff.

"If it's a space where Māori can express their pain in a safe and healthy way without attacking anybody and Pākehā can hear the pain of systemic racism without feeling blamed, then there can't be anything wrong with that."

• Racists Anonymous will be at the Te Ahu Centre in Kaitaia from June 15 to 17, then at Whangārei's One One Six from June 30 to July 2. All shows are from 7pm-8.15pm.