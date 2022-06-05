Sharon Morgan by the Hundertwasser Art Museum, one of the many community projects, she was involved in over the years. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sharon Morgan by the Hundertwasser Art Museum, one of the many community projects, she was involved in over the years. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sharon Morgan

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community, the arts and rugby

To be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit at 70 by the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee celebration has got to be the highlight in anyone's life.

Sharon Morgan shed a tear when the letter came through from the Office of the Prime Minister and it took a while for the former deputy Whangārei mayor to realise she and the Queen were celebrating 70th milestone.

Her Majesty has been a monarch for 70 years and Morgan is 70.

Morgan served two terms as the deputy mayor and became the first female president of the Northland Rugby Union in 2017.

The mother of three is being recognised for services to the community, arts and rugby.

She's most proud of the fact she was born locally, lived locally, and contributed locally in different ways.

"Growing up in the 1960s/70s, a lot of people were involved with rugby because there were less choices available. It was a real honour to be the first female president of Northland rugby and to introduce Northland players to the Whangārei Art Museum who may not necessarily go to an art museum.

"Beautiful legacy projects came out during my era. I've always been interested in arts and the Hundertwasser project became a real community effort from those in Northland and from outside the region."

Morgan has been a trustee for numerous community groups including Te Kowhai Print Trust, Creative Northland, Anawhata Museum Trust, Northland Community Trust, Trinsley Charitable Trust, Kamo Home and Village Charitable Trust, Whangārei Sculpture Symposium and Pukenui/Western Hills Forest Charitable Trust.

As a Trustee of Whangarei Art Museum Trust from 2010, she spearheaded the development and governance of the Hundertwasser and Te Wairau Māori Art Centre.

She has mentored emerging artists. She was a key supporter of Kiwi North, completing two major building projects in the past 10 years, including sourcing native plants and enlisting Mangakahia Lions to help with fencing and planting around the new kiwi house.

In rugby, she has been an ambassador for Rugby for Life and secretary for the New Zealand Vikings Rugby Club.

She played a key role in fundraising efforts to save the Te Oruoru Sports and Recreation Centre at Pakotai from being demolished.