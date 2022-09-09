Royal visit to Waitangi 1990. Photo / Northern Advocate

New Zealand has entered a period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday morning, who passed away at her residence in Balmoral.

As the world pays tribute to an exceptional monarch who reigned for 70 years over Britain and the Commonwealth, Northlanders are extending their condolences to the Royal Family and sharing memories of the Queen.

Her Majesty visited New Zealand 10 times during her reign, and as part of her tours travelled to Northland in 1953-1954, 1963, 1974, 1977 and 1990.

The Queen meeting a crowd in Onerahi, Whangārei in 1977. Photo / Northern Advocate

Ohaeawai resident Karen Fletcher was 10-years-old when the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II popped into her father's hotel during a royal visit which spanned six weeks from December 23, 1953 to January 31, 1954.

Fletcher, the daughter of former hotel manager Colin McKenzie, recalls the Queen and other dignitaries stopping in for a visit at the former Kaikohe Hotel, which has since been demolished.

"I remember seeing her, but I never spoke to her. She looked lovely. She was such a lovely person, she really was. It was very exciting for me as a kid. Dad got to talk to her, he was thrilled too."

Fletcher said the hotel was filled with people who had heard about the royal visit, and had stopped by for a peek at the Queen.

Now 79, Fletcher said she feels "very sad" about her death.

"I get tears when we talk about it. She was so nice and lovely, to think she's lived a good life. She's done a lot of good."

Karen Fletcher remembers the Queen's first visit to Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

During her first visit, the Queen and her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, flew into Kaikohe airport on December 28, 1953, where they received a public welcome.

They then travelled by car to a ceremony in Waitangi which was followed by a civic reception in Whangārei.

The Queen and the Duke returned to New Zealand in 1963 to mark the anniversary of her accession to the throne and the 123rd anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

They arrived at the Bay of Islands in the Royal Yacht Britannia, escorted by HMNZS Otago, and attended Waitangi Day celebrations.

The Queen addressed the crowd, pledging to uphold the Treaty and ventured a few words of te reo Māori for the first time.

However, the event was marred by tragedy, as a bus carrying 36 people on their way home from the celebrations crashed on the Brynderwyn Hills on February 7.

Fifteen people died and 20 were injured in the crash, which was caused when the brakes failed.

In early 1974 the Queen returned to attend the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch and events at Waitangi at what was then called "New Zealand Day".

Protesters and police face off at Waitangi during the Queen's 1990 visit. Photo / Northern Advocate

Her last visit to Waitangi was for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti in 1990.

During that visit, she made her first-ever formal apology, acknowledging that "the Treaty has been imperfectly observed".

"I look upon it as a legacy of promise. It can be a guide to... all those whose collective sense of justice, fairness and tolerance will shape the future," Her Majesty said.

A memorial for the Queen has been set up at the Treaty Grounds beneath the pōhutukawa tree she planted on her first visit in 1953.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects over the weekend.

A memorial where people can leave tributes has been set up under a pōhutukawa tree planted at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Photo / Waitangi National Trust

Meanwhile, the Queen's death has been greeted with sadness by Northland Māori - but also with confidence that the unique, 200-year-old relationship between Māori and the British monarchy will continue under her son, King Charles III.

Ngāti Hine leader and Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene described Queen Elizabeth II as "He toka tu moana", which he translated as "an ocean rock, long buffeted by the elements, standing strong, proud and resolute".

She had seen much change in the Commonwealth and faced challenges in her own family but she had withstood them all, he said.

As well as her remarkable longevity, she displayed absolute devotion, determination and resilience.

"She just kept on keeping on," Tipene said.

While Friday morning's news should not have come as a surprise, Tipene was still saddened by the death of the only Queen he'd ever known.

On a personal level it was also a reminder of his mother, who was born in the same year but passed away 25 years ago.

The Royal Family had always had a special relationship with the Treaty Grounds and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, given that it was signed by a representative of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II's great-great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth had visited Waitangi in her coronation year of 1953 and again in 1963, 1974 and 1990. Prince Charles visited with Lady Diana in 1983 and with Camilla in 2019.

During that most recent visit Tipene was tasked with showing the future King around the Treaty Grounds and explaining the history.

"I emphasised there is a solemn promise in the Treaty of Waitangi... whatever angst there is about the Treaty, Northland Māori look on the relationship with the monarchy as very special. It has been successive New Zealand governments that have not honoured the Treaty, not the Royal Family," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 1990 when Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi, standing on the left of the photo, led the formal welcome. Photo / Northern Advocate

Haami Piripi, chairman of Far North iwi Te Rarawa, also highlighted the long relationship between Māori and the monarchy.

"The first audience Māori had with the King was in 1820, and we've had a relationship ever since. In times of need or crisis the monarchy have been good friends to us. In ways they are more familiar with the Treaty of Waitangi than many New Zealanders because they understand its constitutional importance."

Piripi believed King Charles would share his mother's commitment to the relationship.

"He has an understanding of our people's aspirations and of the depths and extent of the connections between us."

The late Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi, also known as Hec Busby, had a particular soft spot for the Queen and had met her a number of times.

He famously led the formal welcome when the Queen last visited Waitangi for the 150th anniversary commemorations of the Treaty.

Queen Elizabeth II landing in Northland in 1974. Photo / Northern Advocate

There will be a national memorial service held in Wellington, though the date is yet to be set.

Meanwhile, an accession proclamation ceremony will also be held in the capital to acknowledge the new king, Charles III.

All public buildings will fly flags at half-mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty's State Memorial Service in New Zealand, except on Proclamation Day.

A condolence book is available at Procter Library in Kerikeri until closing time at 2pm today.

Another condolence book will be ready for signing at the Whangārei Central Library from Monday.

Kaipara District Council will have condolence books in its Mangawhai and Dargaville offices for the community to sign.

Further details about Northland memorial events are yet to be confirmed.