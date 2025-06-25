A night that erupted into civil chaos and left the public and police injured in Levin has reignited public debate about boy racers.
Community advocate and aspiring district councillor Ren Haskell says “anyone can whinge about boy racers”.
But she is determined to go beyond complaints and find solutions.
As burnout culture continues to spark concern across New Zealand, Haskell is leading a grassroots initiative to address the issue head-on in Northland withan approach she believes is collaborative, inclusive, and focused on long-term change.
A recent inaugural community meeting she organised at Marua Hall, Hikurangi, drew about 40 attendees, including boy racers, local farmers, Neighbourhood Support representatives, police officers, community patrol representatives and car enthusiasts.
One of Haskell’s key proposals was for Northland to get a dedicated motorsport park, including a skid slab, where drivers can safely race, perform burnouts, and test their limits.
