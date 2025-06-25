She envisions a facility similar to Waikato’s Hampton Downs and noted the potential economic benefit it would also bring for Northland.

An aerial view of the Hampton Downs racing and tourism complex 45 minutes south of Auckland Airport.

A dedicated motor park in Northland would be a draw card for the region's motorsports enthusiasts and could potentially become a world-class facility like Waikato's Hampton Downs (pictured), advocate Ren Haskell says. Photo / NZME

The ongoing debate about boy racers reignited after overnight chaos in Levin on May 30.

What began as a large, unsanctioned gathering in the Horowhenua town quickly spiralled into violence, with seven people injured and 10 arrested.

One woman suffered serious injuries after being run over, and police were attacked with bottles.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell criticised the lack of deterrents, warning that without stronger action, such gatherings would continue to escalate.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has since announced plans for stronger measures.

Some of the vehicles involved in Levin were impounded and listed for sale online, sparking further debate over whether that’s an effective solution.

Ren Haskell is is running for the Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward in the upcoming Whangārei District Council elections.

Haskell believed more proactive steps were needed.

“If we don’t sort something out now, we’re going to have the same conversation next year and in the next five years.”

She claimed strong support for a dedicated venue for vehicle enthusiasts, estimating that 80% of people she had spoken to back the idea.

“Only about 5% are ringing their bells and complaining – and they’re not coming up with solutions.”

Haskell’s approach includes holding community meetings across the region to gather input and explore enforcement options.

One immediate outcome from the Marua meeting was a plan to install CCTV cameras at key intersections to be funded by the community and businesses.

These cameras would not only monitor boy racer activity but help deter nuisance offences such as fly tipping and wandering stock.

Haskell is also developing a comprehensive survey to be distributed through local businesses and interest groups to gain further insights and identify potential locations for a skid slab.

She now plans to expand her initiative further north, where burnout culture has become deeply entrenched.

Moerewa community leader Roddy Hapati Pihema worries that boy racer culture is becoming a 'norm' in the Northland town. Photo / RNZ

Moerewa residents recently told RNZ the problem is so severe that even police feel powerless.

Burnout marks scar nearly every street, tyre smoke drifts into homes, and children walking to school risk injury from broken glass.

Community leader Roddy Hapati Pihema described how burnouts have become normalised at events like tangi and birthdays, despite tragic consequences.

Pihema lost a relative two decades ago when a motorcyclist doing burnouts struck him on a footpath.

“This is not the type of culture we need to be passing on,” Pihema said.

“The thrill of doing burnouts should never be more important than the safety of our community.”

Moerewa residents want more resources, stronger enforcement, and infrastructure changes such as speed bumps and surveillance cameras.

For Haskell, who is running for the Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward in the upcoming Whangārei District Council elections, the initiative is part of a broader commitment to community problem solving.

“I care about my backyard,” she said.

