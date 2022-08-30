Kelera Murphy with husband John and son Henry feel blessed to move into a brand new State house on Puriri Park Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte

A family in a contentious new state housing development in Whangārei is happy to reach out to those unhappy about new public housing in the community and work out ways for peaceful co-existence.

Kelera Murphy, her husband John and their son Henry moved into one of the first five newly-constructed Kāinga Ora homes on the Puriri Park Rd area last month and were quick to make friends with the other three tenants.

Their street has a new name, Tapatahi Cres, which is off Puriri Park Rd.

In late 2019, independent hearing commissioners gave the state housing development the green light despite 98 per cent of public submitters being opposed to the plan.

The Crown agency is building 15 one-bedroom duplexes, four two-bedroom duplexes, one three-bedroom standalone house, six three-bedroom duplexes, eight four-bedroom duplexes and three five-bedroom standalone homes.

The Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Society Incorporated rallied opposition to Housing New Zealand's application, presented a 371-signature petition to Parliament in May 2020 and called on the highest law-making body to investigate the proposed

development.

But Murphy is calling on the non-state housing residents to talk through any concerns they may have about their new neighbours like her.

"I understand the community has a right to their feelings. If ever they feel upset, frustrated or even more so, unhappy with us, come have a chat with us. Communicate with us.

"With love, we can accomplish anything as a community," she said.

Her family moved into a three-bedroom duplex house that has almost everything - such as a heat pump - that a young family needed, Murphy said.

"Kāinga Ora even provided us with a plant box and a planted lemon tree which is awesome.

"It's a new beginning for us, I've connected with the neighbours, we're like friends. We feel blessed," she said.

Murphy has found part-time work as a carer/cleaner at a neighbouring house.

Melissa Coffey with 5-week-old Nakaia Brown-Lauder were among the first lot of State housing tenants on Puriri Park Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte

Her next-door neighbour is single mum Melissa Coffey who moved from Dargaville into a two-bedroom state house on July 18.

She was on the state housing waiting list since February this year and said the new house was conveniently located closer to shops and her medical appointments.

Apart from building new houses, Kāinga Ora has spent $9.8 million buying 13 standalone properties in Whangārei over the last two years as part of plans to deliver more than 150 warm, dry state homes in Northland over the next couple of years.

Kāinga Ora Northland regional director Jeff Murray said these new homes would mostly be built in Whangārei, Kaitaia and Kaikohe, and would be the largest investment by the Crown agency in the region in decades.

The most significant developments currently under construction were the Puriri Park Rd development and another in Jamieson Rd in Kaitaia, he said.

The Jamieson Rd development will replace five existing houses with 13 two-to-five bedroom standalone and duplex homes and is expected to be completed in two stages from late 2022 to mid-2023.

Kāinga Ora is looking at the feasibility of developing 27 state houses on Peter Snell Rd, Tamingi St and Tiki Place in Ruakākā and held a hui in June to update about 95 tenants housed on those properties.

Murray said his staff held a follow-up meeting with tenants in mid-August to answer questions and further explained how Kāinga Ora would support them through the re-housing process if a development was confirmed.

"We expect to have a decision to take back to customers by late September."