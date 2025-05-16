Going to the loo can be problematic for me while I’m en route on long-distance travel.

It’s logistics, getting from the car to the toilet.

The performance of getting my mobility travel scooter out of the boot takes too long as the urgency of needing to go is compounded exponentially every 15 seconds.

The option of having my wife holding my hand and leading me into the gents just isn’t appropriate.

The optics of having a male friend doing the same is not that flash either.

I also used to have a vague phobia of using public toilets. This stemmed from a time when I went to the Auckland University library toilets.

I was mindlessly weeing when I happened to look up to see a young man with his head over the top of the toilet wall staring down at me.

I got such a fright I ricocheted off both sides of the cubicle three times before hurriedly vacating.

Even when I was more mobile, toileting during driving long distance was an issue.

I remember an incident when I drove from Whangārei to Auckland.

I was approaching Auckland when a police car started following me for a period of time before pulling me over.

I rolled down my window and the police officer said “we have had a complaint from the public about your driving. I have been following you for a while and your driving seems okay to me”.

I replied fairly indignantly, saying I have been driving quite normally and didn’t see any reason for any complaint.

After checking my licence and breathalysing me he was placated and drove off.

Quarter of an hour later the reason for the complaint dawned on me.

When I was driving through Dairy Flat, a long stretch of rural road, I got the urge to go to the toilet.

As the urge increased, I started jiggling. The jiggling soon turned into a frantic fandango with my legs like pistons on both the brake and accelerator until I got to a petrol station in Silverdale.

No wonder there was a complaint. So these days I opt for a regime of dehydration.

Three hours before the start of the foray I glug down two glasses of water. I figure three hours should give my body enough time to process the liquid while providing some re-hydration for a period of time.

This seems to work although I do arrive at the destination with a mild headache, dry mouth and feeling rather thirsty. Dear readers do not try this at home or on the road.

In Whangārei we have a good range of accessible toilets.

The best of these by far are the toilets in the relatively new Whangārei District Council building, the Te Iwitahi Civic Centre.

They have push button automatic doors, and are roomy to the point of being cavernous.

There is a shower and a changing table.

It is available for public use. If you have a need for an accessible toilet and haven’t seen this one, it’s worth a look.

In Whangārei we don’t need to go thirsty for public toilets as they do in America or as I do on a road trip.