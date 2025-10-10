Police managed to apprehend a 15-year-old accused of stealing a car after a three-hour hunt. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Public help leads police to teen after Dargaville car theft

Police managed to apprehend a 15-year-old accused of stealing a car after a three-hour hunt. Photo / NZME

A teenager accused of stealing a car fled from police, leading to a three-hour search and a foot chase.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander Maria Nordstrom said a woman noticed her car was missing on Wednesday afternoon after visiting friends in Dargaville.

Officers were able to find the car, but the driver had fled.

Members of the public pointed police to a rural property, Nordstrom said.

“Police attended, but the youth had already fled into nearby bush.”