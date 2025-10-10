Officers, including a dog unit, tracked the teen for about three hours.
Nordstrom said he had managed to hitch a ride into town.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 9.20pm after a short foot chase.
Nordstrom thanked the public for their help in finding him.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the people who stepped up and helped us – their local knowledge and willingness to assist made a real difference.
“We’re committed to holding people to account for their behaviour, and thanks to that partnership, we’ve done just that.”
