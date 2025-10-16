The Northland leader appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday for the assault charge. Photo / NZME

A prominent Northland leader has admitted assaulting two women in an incident in Whangārei.

The leader, whose name and identifying details must be kept secret for now, initially faced just one common assault charge for the September 15 incident.

However, in the Whangārei District Court on Friday, a second charge was laid for common assault against a second person in the same incident.

The Northland leader pleaded guilty to both charges, through their lawyer Sam McDonald.

McDonald asked for no convictions to be laid, giving the person a chance to apply for a discharge without conviction.