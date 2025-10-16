The case was transferred to Kaikohe District Court, at the request of the leader.
Judge Greg Davis asked the reason for the transfer, saying the press would likely follow the case no matter which court it was heard in.
But he allowed the transfer when told Kaikohe is where the victims live.
The person was remanded on bail until their next court appearance on November 28.
Earlier this month, an application for permanent name suppression of the Northland leader was denied in the Whangārei District Court.
Judge Gene Tomlinson said it had not been proven that extreme hardship would result from publication.
However, leave was given for McDonald to appeal the decision in the High Court, meaning the person’s details must be kept secret for now.
