Name suppression was declined, but an interim order to keep the name secret was granted to allow a chance for appeal.

McDonald had tried to argue that the person, their family and employers would suffer extreme hardship from publication.

Because of the person already being the brunt of online harassment, they would suffer a real safety risk and disproportionate reputational harm from being named, he said.

Both the police prosecutor and Northern Advocate publisher NZME opposed continuing name suppression, saying there was high public interest in the case.

Judge Tomlinson said the bar for name suppression was very high.

“The starting point is, of course, open justice: it is vitally important in a democracy to have free speech and the right of the media to report judicial proceedings fairly and accurately.”

While Judge Tomlinson said the person had served the Northland community, publishing their name would not cause extreme hardship to them, their family or their employers.

He took a swipe at online harassment, saying it was despicable and wrong, but said ending name suppression was unlikely to make such harassment any worse.

The judge said continued name suppression was declined, but he allowed McDonald a chance to appeal this decision.

This means the person’s name and identifying features must be kept secret for at least 20 working days, to enable a fair appeal to the High Court.

Meanwhile, the person is on bail until October 17, when the assault charge will be considered in court again.

If the person is found guilty, the charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a fine of up to $4000.

