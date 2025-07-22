Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foul odour, falling tiles close Whangārei District Court counter

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Staff were overheard complaining of feeling sick from a 'foul' smell from falling tiles in Whangārei District Court this morning.

Staff were overheard complaining of feeling sick from a 'foul' smell from falling tiles in Whangārei District Court this morning.

The front counter at the Whangārei District Court closed after wet ceiling tiles fell, accompanied by a “foul” smelling odour.

The Northern Advocate understands wet tiles fell on to the ground in the foyer of the courthouse earlier this morning.

About an hour later, more tiles fell into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save