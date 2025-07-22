Staff were overheard complaining of feeling sick from a 'foul' smell from falling tiles in Whangārei District Court this morning.

The front counter at the Whangārei District Court closed after wet ceiling tiles fell, accompanied by a “foul” smelling odour.

The Northern Advocate understands wet tiles fell on to the ground in the foyer of the courthouse earlier this morning.

About an hour later, more tiles fell into a clump on the floor just above where the public stand at the counter.

The Ministry of Justice has reportedly contacted staff calling the issue a “bio hazard”.

Staff were reportedly overheard complaining they felt sick from the odour.