Foul odour, falling tiles close Whangārei District Court counter
Staff were overheard complaining of feeling sick from a 'foul' smell from falling tiles in Whangārei District Court this morning.
The front counter at the Whangārei District Court closed after wet ceiling tiles fell, accompanied by a “foul” smelling odour.
The Northern Advocate understands wet tiles fell on to the ground in the foyer of the courthouse earlier this morning.
About an hour later, more tiles fell into
a clump on the floor just above where the public stand at the counter.
The Ministry of Justice has reportedly contacted staff calling the issue a “bio hazard”.
Staff were reportedly overheard complaining they felt sick from the odour.