Power plants get green light

A $300-million geothermal power station expansion near Kaikohe that could provide all the Far North's electricity needs will go ahead after an appeal to the Environment court over the plan was dropped.
Lines company Top Energy was this given a green light in September to build two new geothermal power plants at Ngawha Springs, boosting its output from the current 25MW to 75MW - more than the Far North's peak demand of 70MW. But the consent was appealed by Parahirahi C1 Trust, which is the kaitiaki (guardian) of the nearby Waiariki hot springs and manages a hot pool complex on trust-owned land and Crown land at Ngawha the Waitangi Tribunal has recommended be returned to Maori.
However, yesterday the two parties announced they had reached an agreement and the appeal had been dropped to allow the scheme to go ahead. The project will make the Far North a power exporter and, thanks to surplus heat and steam, could attract industries such as milk and timber processing to an area starved of jobs.
Top Energy has made concessions to the group and agreed not to cause or contribute to any adverse effects on the pools and the company will provide funding support for the development of Nga Waiariki pools area which are a popular tourist destination and a valuable local resource for the community.