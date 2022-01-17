Vaccination centres are open across Northland this week as the region awaits Government's decision on its red light status. Photo / Supplied

An announcement on whether or not Northland moves out of red under the traffic light system is due to be announced on Thursday.

The Government's decision on the traffic light system came as a new variant of Covid-19 got closer to the country's doorstep - after confirmation that the potentially more infectious Omicron strain of the virus reached Australia.

Northland moved into red in November last year.

Seven new locations of interest have been identified in Northland.

They are Pak' n Save in Kaitaia (Sunday January 9, from 7.50pm to 8.30pm and Saturday, January 15, from 3.59pm to 4.30pm), Pak' n Save Whangārei (Monday, January 10, from 12.08pm to 12.45pm), North Haven Hospice Whangārei (Monday, January 10, from 2.09pm to 3.30pm), Kmart Whangārei (Thursday, January 13, from 4.47pm to 5.30pm), Tech Solutions Kerikeri (Friday, January 14, from 10am to 11am), and The Warehouse Waipapa (Wednesday, January 12, 10am to 10.30am).

Testing centres run by the Northland District Health Board across the region are operating everyday of this week at Winger Crescent in Kamo, 1 Sammaree Lane in Kerikeri, Dargaville Hospital, and at 11 Matthews Ave in Kaitaia (old Warehouse building).

There are five active Covid cases in Northland, and the number of confirmed cases to date is 111.

One hundreds and six cases have been released from isolation and no Covid cases are in hospital at present.