Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Popular Ōpua bike trail set to reopen in time for summer holidays

By
4 mins to read
User numbers on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail have fallen sharply since part of the trail between Ōpua and Taumarere was closed in late 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

User numbers on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail have fallen sharply since part of the trail between Ōpua and Taumarere was closed in late 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cyclists will be able to ride the most popular section of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail this summer after a closure lasting more than a year.

The closure of the Ōpua-Taumarere section of the coast-to-coast

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate