Northern Advocate

Popular Far North mayor won’t seek re-election in 2028

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The Far North District Council's newly elected politicians at the swearing-in ceremony in Kaikohe. Photo / Susan Botting

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania will not be seeking his council‘s top job at the next local elections in 2028.

Tepania made the soft launch announcement about his future to gasps of surprise at the Far North District Council’s [FNDC] meeting on Wednesday.

The colourful pōwhiri and swearing-in ceremony was

