She and Blazing Shadz went missing two months ago on April 4 from their usual anchorage at Aotea.

Police said bad weather initially hampered search efforts and that by April 7, it was confirmed her vessel was no longer in its usual location.

Northland harbour master Jim Lyle said Butler had been living aboard the schooner for several years, including for at least 10 years in Ōpua and Whangārei Harbour.

He said Butler was known to be a highly competent sailor.

In 2014, Butler told the Bay of Plenty Times she had a dream to sail the world’s longest, single-handed, non-stop voyage.

Numerous boaties and Northlanders said online that they had met Butler and described her as friendly and likeable. They reiterated her sailing prowess.

The schooner was described as being an impressive and imposing vessel, well-maintained and impossible to miss.

Before Butler built the schooner, she owned and lived aboard a 11.5m steel yacht similarly called Blazing Shade.

Police had been working with the Maritime Unit, Coastguard, and harbourmasters particularly in areas Butler was known to visit, such as Northland.

Butler’s friends, whānau, and other partner agencies had also been contacted.

Despite those efforts, Butler and Blazing Shadz remain missing.

Police want anyone with relevant information to contact them on 105 and quote reference number 250404/8311.