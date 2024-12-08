Lyle saidtoo many people were willing to risk sailing an uninsured boat while oblivious to the enormous costs they would face if their boat got wrecked - often more than the boat was worth.
It generally cost about $10,000 for recovery of wreckage just from a small boat. If contract divers and barges were needed, the bill could go up another $20,000.
Owners were responsible for any clean-up. If they failed to do it, the Northland Regional Council had to step in and seek to recover its costs afterwards.
Those costs were often far more than a vessel was worth, Lyle said. He’d known of costs that had run to 10 times more.
The two men on the Moana Nui, understood to be from Whangaroa, were not inexperienced sailors but their boat was uninsured.
The two crewmen claimed there were larger than normal swells that day but conditions were officially recorded as flat and calm.
Coastguard rescued them that afternoon. Lyle subsequently issued the men a wreck notice, requiring them to remove any debris within a certain timeframe.
However, that task seemed to have fallen to the regional council, Lyle said. Council staff had so far spent two and a half days removing wreckage from the island and various beaches, including Tokerau Beach on the Karikari Peninsula. Costs had already run to $6000 and would increase markedly if divers were needed to retrieve the boat’s engine and other wreckage from the sea bed.
It was important to salvage wreckage as it harmed the environment and posed a navigational risk for other vessels. Fortunately, the Moana Nui had not leaked oil, which was often an additional hazard, Lyle said.
Costs would be sought. If not recovered, the council would have to bear the debt as it had when a beneficiary from another region ran his boat aground in Northland recently.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference