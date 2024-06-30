The Advocate had recently inquired about the number of incidents because of Scott’s previously-voiced concerns about the serious hazard wild cattle were in the area, especially as they often made their way onto the road at nights. There is no signage or other mode of warning about the risk.
Scott said the situation at Tayden Court, where he lives, had recently improved after a neighbour installed a gate and boundary fence, which helped prevent the cattle going that way to the main road. However, there were still many alternative access routes the cattle could use to get from the hill-clad bush to the beach.
Police said two of the previously reported traffic hazard incidents had involved a significant number of cattle that were “possibly” wild.
The first of those on July 3, 2022, involved a large group of cattle that had blocked both sides of the road near The Pines Golf Course, further on from Waikaraka.
“Police see the devastation families and communities face resulting from death or serious injury on our roads and we want to work together to prevent as many families as possible and communities experiencing this.
“We also acknowledge the impact the death of an animal can have on those who witness it, or for those who are responsible for the livestock,” a police spokesperson said.
Roaming livestock - normally involving farmed animals (more docile than wild ones) that stray through failed fence lines - are a problem throughout Northland and other regions. Last year, Whangārei man Prem Lohar hit a cattle beast near Dargaville. Lohar had fortunately already walked away uninjured from his car when it burst into flames after another vehicle on the dark, rural road, crashed into it.
