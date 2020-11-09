Police pursue young Northland driver clocking dangerous speeds

A young driver allegedly reached speeds of more than 150kmh during a police pursuit in Northland yesterday. Photo / file

A young driver allegedly hit speeds over 150km/h as she tried to evade police during a brief pursuit in Hikurangi yesterday morning.

A 19-year-old woman will appear in the Whangārei District Court charged with failing to stop after the pursuit.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle on SH1 heading south around Towai shortly after 8am. Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop and the driver initially complied before speeding off.

A police spokesperson said police briefly pursued the vehicle which continued travelling at speed - at one point clocking more than 150km/h in the 100km/h zone - and put other motorists and road users at risk.

The vehicle dropped down to 70km/h as it sped through Hikurangi from the north end during the peak time children headed to school. The driver then left the southern end of Hikurangi and headed north back up SH1 before eventually coming to a stop near the township.

"Fortunately no one, including other road users, was injured," the spokesperson said.