Patience key to staying safe on Northland's roads this Labour Weekend

Head of Northland road policing, Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson at the Driver Reviver stop at Uretiti. Photograph / John Stone

Start this weekend's relaxing holiday in the driver's seat by enjoying the time with family and friends rather than taking risks on Northland roads.

That is the call from local police as they predict high volumes of holidaymakers headed north to enjoy the region's gems this Labour Weekend.

The head of Northland road policing, Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson, urged drivers to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel as high volumes of traffic and large amounts of road works could test the patience of motorists.

"Roads will be very, very busy as people holiday in New Zealand and explore all the beauty Northland has to offer."

The peak travel times are between 3pm and 7pm on Friday, and on Monday between midday and 5pm, according to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Dickson's advice to motorists was to accept there would probably be some delays.

"Be well rested, don't speed, and do not drive affected by drugs or alcohol. Relax and enjoy the time in the car with your family and friends."

In Northland over the past five years, Ministry of Transport statistics show 103 crashes over Labour Weekend have injured 74 people and killed two.

Dickson stressed less speed meant less harm.

"The speed at which you're travelling when you crash is the biggest determining factor regarding the injuries you'll receive. Don't speed."

Police intend to take action against anyone driving more than 4km/h faster than ruling speed limits throughout the long weekend, down from their standard allowance of 10km/h. A strong police presence enforce breath testing checkpoints throughout the region.

Cameras will also be used this Labour weekend to catch drivers straying across centre-lines as part of a multi-pronged campaign to tackle the road toll.

The tactic, first used by Central North Island and Tasman District police, went national for the first time yesterday afternoon.

Dickson said it was up to everyone - not just police - to keep Northland roads safe.

"If you see someone intoxicated or impaired, do your best to stop them."

People having guests over should make sure friends and family have a safe ride home or a bed to stay the night, Dickson said.

A northbound "Driver Reviver Stop" will be held today on State Highway 1 at Uretiti. It will be staffed by volunteers from the Northland Road Safety Association and run between midday and 4.30pm.

Drivers will have a chance to take onboard refreshments and food while they stretch their legs and refocus before continuing their trip north.