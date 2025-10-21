Advertisement
Police name driver killed in Whangārei crash as critical investigation continues

Karina Cooper
News Director·nzme·
2 mins to read

Northland police are carrying out a critical incident investigation into the crash. Photo / NZME

Police have named the motorist killed in a crash during an incident involving officers in Whangārei.

Rhys Harris-Wikaira, 31, died after the Holden he was driving crashed on Memorial Drive in Parahaki about 11.20pm on October 11.

Police last week announced they had launched a critical incident investigation

