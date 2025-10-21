Police have not responded to the Northern Advocate’s attempt to clarify what that means as earlier media reporting using the word pursuit was corrected.
The Holden then turned on to Memorial Drive from Riverside Drive and crashed shortly afterwards.
Srhoj previously said exactly how the officers responded will form part of the critical investigation, which is ongoing.
“We would like to acknowledge the impact this event has had on the community, and our thoughts are with those involved.”
Srhoj confirmed several investigations were under way to determine “all the facts surrounding this tragic incident”.
Police wanted to hear from any witnesses in the Parahaki area at the time of or prior to the crash.
Information can be passed on to police via 105 and by quoting reference number 251012/3275, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.