“Officers immediately rendered first aid; however, despite their best efforts, the driver, and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Serious Crash Unit has completed an investigation and others have now opened, which Srhoj said would work to establish all the facts around the accident.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

“We are also working to support the family of the deceased, as well as our staff who were involved,” Srhoj said.

Police were seeking witnesses to the crash who might have been in the area at the time with CCTV between Port Rd and Memorial Dr.

Information can be updated online or by calling 105, quoting file number 251012/3275.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.