Police continue to investigate the sudden deaths at a Panguru property. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police enquiries into the sudden deaths of two people at a North Hokianga property are ongoing.

The deceased is understood to be a man and a woman.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the incident in Panguru was reported just before noon on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, of Northland CIB, said a scene examination at the rural property has been completed and post mortem examinations will now take place.



"Until formal identification procedures are completed, police cannot release further details around the two people located deceased at the address.



"This is an incredibly tragic incident for the families involved and we extend our sympathies to them at this time," Verry said.

At this point, no one else was being sought in relation to the deaths.

But Verry said police "continue to keep an open mind around what has occurred".



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220322/0957.