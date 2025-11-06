Police are at the scene of a reported bank robbery in central Whangārei this morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Police at Whangārei ANZ as customers turned away from Bank St branch

Customers are being turned away from a central Whangārei bank where police have been seen entering the building.

Police are yet to officially confirm what is taking place at ANZ on Bank St.

The bank is located at the intersection of Bank St and Rust Ave.

A reporter on the scene said customers were being turned away and officers wearing vests were seen entering the branch.

More to come.