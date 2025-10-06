Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo was among the crowd of special athletes and police who gathered to send the Flame of Hope on its cross-country journey from Northland to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Christchurch in December. Photo / Supplied

About 50 of Northland’s Special Olympics athletes and local police officers took to the streets of Whangārei on Saturday to launch the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run – a symbolic lead-in to the country’s largest inclusive sporting event.

The torch run, a global tradition in the lead-up to every Special Olympics National Summer Games, sees police officers and athletes carry the Flame of Hope through towns and cities, rallying communities to celebrate and support athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s National Summer Games will be held in Christchurch from December 10 to 14, bringing together more than 1200 athletes from 42 clubs across the country. Competitors will take part in 10 sports across six venues, supported by over 500 coaches and thousands of whānau and fans.

Special Olympics Whangārei said it was proud to kick off the torch’s journey – a milestone made even more meaningful as both the club and the Law Enforcement Torch Run mark their 40th anniversaries this year.

From Northland, the Flame of Hope will travel the length of the country, stopping in various cities before arriving in Christchurch the week before the Games begin.