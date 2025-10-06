Advertisement
Police and athletes unite in Whangārei to start Special Olympics torch run

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo was among the crowd of special athletes and police who gathered to send the Flame of Hope on its cross-country journey from Northland to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Christchurch in December. Photo / Supplied

About 50 of Northland’s Special Olympics athletes and local police officers took to the streets of Whangārei on Saturday to launch the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run – a symbolic lead-in to the country’s largest inclusive sporting event.

The torch run, a global tradition in the lead-up to every

