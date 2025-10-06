Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo was among the crowd of special athletes and police who gathered to send the Flame of Hope on its cross-country journey from Northland to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Christchurch in December. Photo / Supplied
About 50 of Northland’s Special Olympics athletes and local police officers took to the streets of Whangārei on Saturday to launch the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run – a symbolic lead-in to the country’s largest inclusive sporting event.
The torch run, a global tradition in the lead-up to everySpecial Olympics National Summer Games, sees police officers and athletes carry the Flame of Hope through towns and cities, rallying communities to celebrate and support athletes with intellectual disabilities.
This year’s National Summer Games will be held in Christchurch from December 10 to 14, bringing together more than 1200 athletes from 42 clubs across the country. Competitors will take part in 10 sports across six venues, supported by over 500 coaches and thousands of whānau and fans.
“New Zealand Police are proud to be involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, and we encourage local communities to come out and show their support when the torch comes through your town,” Inspector Rupert Friend said.
Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Fran Scholey said the torch run was a powerful way for communities to connect with their athletes and be part of the Games journey.
“Most athletes travel without their families to the National Summer Games – in many cases for the first time ever – so the Torch Run is a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to feel involved, even if they can’t make the trip to Christchurch,” she said.
Scholey thanked the people of Christchurch for embracing the Games, noting 750 volunteers from Canterbury, across New Zealand and overseas, had already signed up to help.
“But if you can’t get involved as a volunteer, we encourage the local community not to miss one of the most exciting and unique sports events in the country,” she said.
All events will be free to attend, and free tickets for the Opening Ceremony at Wolfbrook Arena will be available soon via the National Summer Games website.
“It’s the biggest party in town, and we hope people will come along to experience unforgettable memories and support our athletes,” Scholey said.
