Special Olympics athletes from the Thames Valley club and representatives from the New Zealand Police last week carried the Flame of Hope through Paeroa as part of the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

The LETR travels around the country to raise awareness and count down to the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games which are being held from December 8 to 12 in Hamilton.

The flame symbolises courage, celebrates diversity, and unites communities around the globe with over 97,000 law enforcement members carrying the Flame of Hope at events annually.

The flame was lit at the Information Hub by Constable Paige Keith, from the Waikato police, and local club treasurer Elaine Rattigan before the group made their way around town.

Constable Keith enjoyed the occasion and was pleased to be involved in this leg of the torch journey.

"We are proud to be supporting an awesome event like this and we're wishing all our amazing athletes the best and hope they enjoy the games."

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Carolyn Young says that the LETR is an exciting milestone for the athletes who have been training for the National Summer Games for the past five years.

"The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a signal that we are now in the final few weeks before the games and we wish all the athletes from the Thames Valley all the best in their disciplines."

Over 1400 athletes and coaches will descend on Hamilton to compete in 10 sports across eight venues in the Waikato area.

"We are very grateful to the New Zealand Police for being such a fantastic partner in this event for so many years," says Young.

Inspector Mark Harrison, chairman of the LETR New Zealand Charitable Trust and New Zealand LETR director, says "The Flame of Hope represents courage, opportunity and equality and represents LETRs mission of engaging law enforcement worldwide to be champions for acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities."

The LETR will stay in the region and the next stop will be Tauranga when Bay of Plenty athletes will take the Flame of Hope through their city next Saturday.