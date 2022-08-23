Whangārei Boys' High School students Nathaniel Wihongi-Smith and Noah Edwards learn about setting traps from Pete Graham, NRC, at the Enviroschools Project Pest Control Programme. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hand-plucking possums and trapping rats were some of the hands-on experiences a group of Northland students got stuck into at an Enviroschools Project Pest Control Programme.

Northland high school students had the opportunity to participate in the 'hands-on' Enviroschools Project Pest Control Programme last week in Whangārei.

The two-day event, at Kiwi North, offered students theoretical and practical sessions which looked into animal pest biology and the devastating impact pests continue to have on the environment.

Ben Watkins, from Ruawai College, plucks fur from a possum. Photo / Tania Whyte

A record 99,126 animal pests were trapped in Northland last year, and on average, 1900 are trapped on the Kiwi Coast every week.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) education manager Susan Karels said it was important for students to remember pest animals such as possums were still living, breathing animals deserving of a respectful and humane death.

NRC Biosecurity team members shared 'best practice' advice, and taught trapping techniques targeting possums, feral cats, mustelids and rats using a selection of traps.

Tuition and kōrero with the students focused on the importance of trap placements and setting raised leg-hold traps to ensure non-target species like kiwi aren't caught.

Students from Ruawai College and Renew School observe the humane way to kill possums. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Enviroschools pest project meant many of the students in attendance were able to receive NCEA credits as part of their participation, not to mention an insight into future career opportunities in pest control and biosecurity.

NRC pest monitoring shows the hard work of trappers and further education around pest management through programmes like Enviroschools is achieving the desired results, with the threatened status of Northland brown kiwi downgraded to 'conservation dependent.'

The NRC investment to support various pest control and biosecurity actions is an annual allocation of around $11 million dollars.