Plenty of fun in the sun at Waipū Easter Carnival

Merian Graham drives Mylor Brain, 5, and Neave Blainey, 4, on the mini cars at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.

Merian Graham drives Mylor Brain, 5, and Neave Blainey, 4, on the mini cars at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.

The weather played its part for the annual

Waipū Easter Carnival with hundreds flocking to the town for some fun in the sun on Saturday.

There were kids of all ages enjoying the huge range of rides, carnival games and the country feel of the day, which was held at Caledonian Park, and organised by

Waipū Primary School.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture the action.

Annaleise Nyhuis, 8, from Whangārei rides a unicorn at the Waipū Easter Carnival.
Jenna Daisley, 7, from Waipū, at the town's Easter Carnival on Saturday.

Felix Andre, 6, from Whangārei enjoys some water fun at Waipū.

On a sunny day at the Waipū Easter Carnival Imogen Craw, 2, from Parua Bay found a sweet way to keep cool.

Jack Green, 3, from One Tree Point, is on his way to being Spiderman at the Waipū Easter Carnival.

On a sunny day at the Waipū Easter Carnival, Imogen Craw, 2, from Parua Bay found a sweet way to keep cool.
Jack Green, 3, from One Tree Point, is on his way to being Spiderman at the Waipū Easter Carnival.
