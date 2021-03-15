Northland news in brief: After 39 bids, Waipū home sells for $1.615m; SH1 stretch closed this weekend

This home in Massey Rd, Waipū, attracted 39 bids before selling for $1.615 million at auction.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Waipū property has sold for $1.615 million under the hammer after being brought forward with an agreed opening sum of $1.4m.

After three registered bidders competed to the tune of 39 bids, the eventual buyers of 111 Massey Rd were a couple who work in digital animation and can work from home.

Ray White Bream Bay salesman James Alexander, who called the auction from the front lawn of the property, said the bidding was an absolute frenzy from the get-go.

Around 70 per cent of people currently enquiring about and transacting on property in Waipū come from Auckland.

SH1 closed for roadworks this weekend

There will be a full road closure this weekend on State Highway 1 north of Hikurangi to carry out essential roadworks.

SH1 will be closed in both directions about 1.5 kilometres north of Hikurangi between 8pm Friday, and 8pm Sunday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Northland System Manage, Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

There will be a signposted detour that will add 10-20 minutes to the journey. The detour route includes two single-lane bridges, so there may be delays at busy times.

PlaceMakers blaze not suspicious

A large blaze in PlaceMakers Mangawhai last Thursday night was not being treated as suspicious, specialist fire investigator Jason Goffin says. Smoke and security alarms in the building on Moir Rd were triggered when a fire started in the front office around 9pm. Appliances from Mangawhai, Paparoa, Maungaturoto, Waipu and Kaiwaka - originally reported by the Advocate as Kawakawa - were able to extinguish the "well-involved" inferno within 30 minutes. It took four hours for the brigades to dampen hot spots, Mangawhai chief fire officer Rob Leslie said.

Info sought on attempted abduction

Northland police have appealed for information about a car used in the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old schoolgirl in Whangārei on February 17. The Whangārei Intermediate School pupil was walking home along Third Ave, near Mander Park in Whangarei, around 2.30pm when a car veered across the road and pulled up alongside her. The vehicle's driver, a man police described as in his 30s or 40s and potentially of Indian descent, asked her if she wanted a ride and reached out to grab her when she said no. She was able to escape and rushed home, where her mother reported the incident to police.

Police have asked anyone with information about a small red, two-door hatchback with white patches on the body and a blue-green wing mirror to immediately phone 0800 107 INFO and hit #5 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.