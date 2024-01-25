Planned blockages to stop the Doubtless Bay fishing contest start at 10am on Sunday.

A planned blockade to stop the Doubtless Bay fishing competition is set to go ahead despite Far North hapū expressing their support for the event.

Ngāti Kahu representative Wikatana Popata said all boat ramps and beach access points in the area would be blocked off by iwi to stop the contest from happening in their “tribal territory” after he felt iwi had been disrespected by a lack of consultation.

Popata confirmed today that the Rangiputa boat ramp, Perehipe boat ramp, and Taipa and Mangōnui access would be blocked from 10am to 12pm on Sunday.

Fishing event organiser Nick Ryan said that they are yet to hear from the protesters but were told their plans were going ahead. He confirmed police would be there to defuse any heated situation.

Tangata whenua hapū Matakairiri said in a statement that the “demands to disrupt” the long-standing contest were not supported by them.

Taipā Marae chairman David Poharama strongly disagreed with the actions of Popata and his friends involved, after they failed to consult the local hapū as part of the customary tikanga process.

He said they had no authority to come into their rohe and exert their own political agenda in Taipā without consulting hapū.

Poharama said none of the individuals would have any authority to speak on behalf of Matakairiri “on all matters today or in the distant future”.

Hapū environmental manager and kaitiaki Trudy Allen agreed. She said that such individuals should instead turn their focus to the “bigger” commercial fisheries when it came to overfishing.

“Some commercial fisheries are the ones responsible for depleting our supplies and not our local game fishing competitions, where the funds collected go to the community and services like St Johns and the fire brigade.”

Fisheries New Zealand management director Emma Taylor said in general, fish stocks in the Northland region are considered to be in good shape.

“Where there are sustainability concerns - for example, scallops - management measures are put in place. There are rules in place to ensure recreational fishing is sustainable and these rules are enforced by Fisheries officers.”

Allen said the fishing contest was a great way for whānau to come together and have a good time.

She said her mum used to fish in the contest and loved the “camaraderie” that oozed out from everyone within the community.

Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chairwoman Margaret Mutu also recalled knowing cousins and other whānau members who actively participated in the contest almost every year.

“I understand that his main worries are in relation to the environment and overfishing. But for that, he needs to sit down and have a talk about it before doing something like this.

“All the four hapū I have spoken to have responded by saying, ‘What on earth are you doing speaking for us without consulting’ which is what I expected.”

Mutu hoped that Popata would take notice of what all the hapū had to say and would back off soon.

