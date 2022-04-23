Photos: Taitokerau Rugby League kicks off 2022 season

Makos player Charlie Tua of Takou Bay unloads as he's brought down in a Tiger tackle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taitokerau Rugby League kicked off its 2022 season with a near-record 10 teams as Whangārei clubs continue to desert the sport's official body in favour of the Far North-based breakaway competition.

Games in the first phase of the competition are held in three zones — Whangārei, Ngāpuhi (Mid North) and Muriwhenua (top of the Far North) to reduce player travel.

The first match of the season, Kaikohe Lions v Valley United Crushers, was won by the Crushers 76-8 on Friday night in Kaikohe; most of the photos here are from Saturday's game in Kerikeri, where Moerewa Tigers overwhelmed Kerikeri Makos 72-4.

Other results: Ōtāngarei Knights 30, Horahora-Hikurangi 0 at Horahora; Waipapakauri Bombers 40, Ngāti Kahu Sharks 14 at Taipā. Portland Panthers, new to TRL this season, and Whangaroa Marlins had a bye.

Nat Jull of Kawakawa slips through Mako defenders on his way to the Tigers' first try of 2022 season. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kawakawa's Dakoda Owen, of the Moerewa Tigers, puts his foot down for a try. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tuakeu Grover of Kawakawa brings the ball down for the first try of the season for the Kerikeri Makos. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Makos player Kaio Hoterene of Takou Bay looks for support. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Allen Tripp of the Moerewa Tigers makes a break through the Makos' defence. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tigers player Alex Wiki, of Kawakawa, gets caught up in a Mako tackle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Makos player Diggy Samuels, of Matauri Bay, decides the only way to get past the defenders is to go over them. Photo / Peter de Graaf