Photos: Taitokerau Rugby League kicks off 2022 season
Makos player Charlie Tua of Takou Bay unloads as he's brought down in a Tiger tackle. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Northern Advocate
Taitokerau Rugby League kicked off its 2022 season with a near-record 10 teams as Whangārei clubs continue to desert the sport's official body in favour of the Far North-based breakaway competition.
Games in the first phase of the competition are held in three zones — Whangārei, Ngāpuhi (Mid North) and Muriwhenua (top of the Far North) to reduce player travel.
The first match of the season, Kaikohe Lions v Valley United Crushers, was won by the Crushers 76-8 on Friday night in Kaikohe; most of the photos here are from Saturday's game in Kerikeri, where Moerewa Tigers overwhelmed Kerikeri Makos 72-4.
Other results: Ōtāngarei Knights 30, Horahora-Hikurangi 0 at Horahora; Waipapakauri Bombers 40, Ngāti Kahu Sharks 14 at Taipā. Portland Panthers, new to TRL this season, and Whangaroa Marlins had a bye.