More than 2500 people packed Whangārei's waterfront on Friday to celebrate the start of Matariki or the Māori New Year, known in northern Aotearoa as Puanga.

The event, Whakanuia a Matariki me Puanga, was organised by local iwi Ngātiwai to mark a significant time in the Maori calendar while also giving Northlanders long separated by Covid-19 restrictions a chance to come together for an evening of kai, entertainment and whanaungatanga (establishing relationships).

Despite wintry temperatures and occasional rain, locals responded in droves to the invitation. About 40 stalls lining the Canopy Bridge kept festival-goers' hunger at bay with everything from hangi to barbecued crayfish, while at neighbouring Pūtahi Park the 14-piece roots-reggae supergroup Creative Nātives — backed by Whangārei band IllumiNgati — had the crowd dancing in no time. It was Northland's first major celebration of Matariki/Puanga 2022 and the first public event at Whangarei District Council's newly opened Pūtahi Park. Ngātiwai hopes to make it an annual event.

Members of Ngātiwai Kaumātua Kapa Haka get the festival under way with a series of traditional action songs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC "Miss Kihi" Ririnui cuddles a kuia from Ngātiwai Kaumatua Kapa Haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngātiwai Trust Board raukura (chief executive) Huhana Lyndon interviews a stallholder on the Canopy Bridge. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jess Hesse of Circus Kumarani entertains the crowd between bands. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Town Basin's Canopy Bridge was packed during the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A large, and hungry, crowd kept the crew of Kamo catering company Penney's Puku busy. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rosina Murphy (Ngātiwai, left) and Christine Sapwell (Ngāti Manu) at the NorthTec information stand. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cousins Te Paea, 7, Cedella, 8, and Leila, 8, frolic in the fountain at Putahi Park. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whangārei reggae band IllumiNgati gets festival-goers on their feet. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Creative Nātives singer Chad Chambers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Former 1814 singer Katherine "Gazza" Te Haara-Atama, now part of the Creative Nātives lineup, performs the waiata Ngā Puawai o Ngāpuhi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Claudia Mitchell of Whangaruru sings along as Creative Nātives perform the waiata Ngā Puawai o Ngāpuhi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Former Kerikeri musician Bryn van Vliet, now based in Wellington, performs with Creative Nātives. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Former Katchafire member Hāni Totorewa, aka Hāni Dread, performs with Creative Nātives. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Guitarist Wi Te Tau Huata performs with Creative Nātives. Photo / Peter de Graaf