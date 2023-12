Mea Motu and Lani Daniels retain world titles after Wahine Toa II fight night in Whangārei. Video / The Northern Advocate

Lani Daniels and Mea Motu continue to shine when the bright lights come on.

Earlier this year, the pair joined the ranks of the select few to claim a world boxing title when they won the IBF heavyweight and IBO super-bantamweight championships respectively.

After the Wahine Toa II fight night in Whangārei on Saturday, they are both still world champions, with Daniels now being an IBF world champion in two separate weight classes. Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the action.

What do you do when you’ve just become the country’s first double-world boxing champ? If you’re IBF light heavyweight and IBF heavyweight world champ Lani Daniels you go straight to get a hug from mum Agnes Daniels.

Boxer Jerome Pampellone with his son Jermaine.

Defending IBO super-bantamweight world champion Mea Motu strikes India’s Chandni Mehra.

Northland supporters, many hailing from Pipiwai, show their support for home-grown boxers Lani Daniels and Mea Motu.

Jerome Pampellone (left) on his way to a win against Rogelio Medina.