Northern Advocate
Photos: 1000+ paddlers converge on Waitangi for Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships
Spray flies as Jessie Davis, 13, and Tiwai Apiata, 12, of Waitangi's Tai Kotuku club dig deep in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
More than 1000 kaihoe (paddlers) from every corner of the motu (country) converged on Waitangi to compete in the Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships on Friday and Saturday.
It was the first time the event, hosted by the local Tai Kotuku club and organised by Waka Ama New Zealand with Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association, had been held in the Bay of Islands.
Going by the huge crowds - plus two days of successful racing and whānaungatanga (relationship building) - it's unlikely to be the last.