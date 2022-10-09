Voyager 2022 media awards
Photos: 1000+ paddlers converge on Waitangi for Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships

By
3 mins to read
Spray flies as Jessie Davis, 13, and Tiwai Apiata, 12, of Waitangi's Tai Kotuku club dig deep in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 1000 kaihoe (paddlers) from every corner of the motu (country) converged on Waitangi to compete in the Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships on Friday and Saturday.

It was the first time the event, hosted by the local Tai Kotuku club and organised by Waka Ama New Zealand with Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association, had been held in the Bay of Islands.

Going by the huge crowds - plus two days of successful racing and whānaungatanga (relationship building) - it's unlikely to be the last.

Paddlers get off to a strong start in Saturday's mixed-crew race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kaikohe (paddlers) power away from the start line in Saturday's mixed-crew race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Fifteen-year-old Tamati Heta of Whangārei, paddling for the Cook Islands Outrigger Association, was unbeatable in Saturday's J16 W1 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Team Paiheretia from Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club rounds the mark at the landward end of the course. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Spray flies as Jessie Davis, 13, and Tiwai Apiata, 12, of Waitangi's Tai Kotuku club dig deep in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Gisborne-based waka hourua Tairāwhiti arrives at Waitangi during the Waka Ama nationals. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The MJs from Napier-based Haeata Ocean Sports return to Waitangi after winning the women’s W6 long-course open division for the 11th year in a row. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Taikaha Wahine, the senior masters women's team from Pawarenga-based Ngā Hoe Horo, paddle back to base after a tough long-course race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Waimarie Hopa-Jackson, 15, and Kere Te Hurihanganui-Cairns, 14, of Rotorua's Hei Matau waka ama club, celebrate second place in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Fifteen-year-old Tamati Heta of Whangārei, paddling for the Cook Islands Outrigger Association, returns to Waitangi after a convincing win in the W1 class. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Oops! A paddler takes an unscheduled bath after the juniors' W1 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Orohena Brightwell, daughter of renowned carver Matahi Brightwell, helps her Gisborne-based Mareikura Waka Ama Club out of the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Three-year-old Te Piu Marks of Gisborne finds a waka makes an ideal spot for a quick moe (sleep) for herself and her rabbit. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Team mates Jessie Davis, 13, and Tiwai Apiata, 12, of the championships' host club Tai Kotuku. Photo / Peter de Graaf
