More than 1000 kaihoe (paddlers) from every corner of the motu (country) converged on Waitangi to compete in the Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships on Friday and Saturday.

It was the first time the event, hosted by the local Tai Kotuku club and organised by Waka Ama New Zealand with Te Tai Tokerau Polynesian Canoe Association, had been held in the Bay of Islands.

Going by the huge crowds - plus two days of successful racing and whānaungatanga (relationship building) - it's unlikely to be the last.

Paddlers get off to a strong start in Saturday's mixed-crew race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe (paddlers) power away from the start line in Saturday's mixed-crew race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fifteen-year-old Tamati Heta of Whangārei, paddling for the Cook Islands Outrigger Association, was unbeatable in Saturday's J16 W1 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Team Paiheretia from Taranaki Outrigger Canoe Club rounds the mark at the landward end of the course. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Spray flies as Jessie Davis, 13, and Tiwai Apiata, 12, of Waitangi's Tai Kotuku club dig deep in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Gisborne-based waka hourua Tairāwhiti arrives at Waitangi during the Waka Ama nationals. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The MJs from Napier-based Haeata Ocean Sports return to Waitangi after winning the women’s W6 long-course open division for the 11th year in a row. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taikaha Wahine, the senior masters women's team from Pawarenga-based Ngā Hoe Horo, paddle back to base after a tough long-course race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waimarie Hopa-Jackson, 15, and Kere Te Hurihanganui-Cairns, 14, of Rotorua's Hei Matau waka ama club, celebrate second place in the J16 W2 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fifteen-year-old Tamati Heta of Whangārei, paddling for the Cook Islands Outrigger Association, returns to Waitangi after a convincing win in the W1 class. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Oops! A paddler takes an unscheduled bath after the juniors' W1 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Orohena Brightwell, daughter of renowned carver Matahi Brightwell, helps her Gisborne-based Mareikura Waka Ama Club out of the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three-year-old Te Piu Marks of Gisborne finds a waka makes an ideal spot for a quick moe (sleep) for herself and her rabbit. Photo / Peter de Graaf