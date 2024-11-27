Feral cat or pet cat? An incident at a beachside settlement in Whangārei recently has highlighted the need for conservationists to be sure. Stock image (not the cat in story)
The killing of a pet cat by conservationists at a private property bordering the Bream Head Scenic Reserve has alerted its management trust to the difficult balancing act of trying to control an apex predator that also happens to be the nation’s favourite pet.
“Rambo” who belonged to an elderly man in the usually quiet settlement of Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads was shot dead earlier this month after being caught live in a trap on a neighbouring trust supporter’s property and wrongly assessed as feral.
The trust said it had since apologised for the “misjudgment”, was “very saddened” by the incident, but had learned from it.
The trap - not one it normally used - was not intended to catch a cat but was set up in a hasty response to a suspected sighting of ferrets, which - if they got into the reserve - could quickly decimate native wildlife, particularly kiwi.
The mistake outraged Rambo’s elderly owner and his friend Paul Nairn who called what happened a “fiasco”. Nairn didn’t accept the trust’s explanation or apology. He had since formally raised his concerns in writing to the trust and was waiting to hear back.
Cats were considered too contentious to be included on a hit list of pest species in the Government’s Predator Free 2050 strategy, launched in 2016. However, that could change after public consultation and a review next year.
Conservationists generally believed in eradicating feral cats. However, in recent years those efforts were being countered by a growing number of well-meaning community groups running “trap-neuter-return and feed” programmes for feral cats and dumped pets - an approach many conservationists condemn as they believed it would not reduce the risk of predation cats pose in the wild.
The trust said it had no previous cat policy. Cat numbers within the reserve had been relatively low thanks to current and past trapping work However, since the incident with Rambo, it had formulated a policy, which it was almost ready to sign off.
According to the draft version, the trust is “committed to managing the tension between conservation and cats”.
“Domestic cats are not our target, and we understand that people have pet cats that are loved and cherished. We believe that pet cats should be well cared for and kept at home,” the policy stated.
“We need to find a balance between the benefits of pet ownership and the impacts of those pets on nature.”
The trust said that like many conservation projects around New Zealand, it used humane kill traps for the control of rodents, possums and mustelids, as well as feral cats.
Traps would only be used within the reserve and the Ocean Beach recreational one, for which the trust was also responsible.
Owners of any pet cats killed or caught live in those traps would be contacted, if possible.
As another part of its policy, the trust was also making a register of pet cats. It had letterboxed 105 residential properties bounding the reserve from Urquharts Bay to Bream Head, asking cat owners to send in electronic images of their pets.
“This will enable us to alert the owner when their cat starts showing up on cameras in the reserve, or if it has been caught inside the reserve,” the trust said.
It claimed there’d been a good response to the initiative. However, Nairn said it was “more unnecessary bureaucracy”; there were other simpler precautions the trust should take.
