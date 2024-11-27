He supported killing feral cats but not in a way where mistakes such as this could be made, Nairn said. It was inexcusable and could easily have been avoided.

“This fiasco clearly shows the trust’s intentions of not informing pet owners and ridding the area of [pet] cats.”

“This animal was microchipped, desexed, and was a healthy cherished pet.”

He rejected the trust’s excuse that it couldn’t afford a microchip scanner because it cost $900. Much cheaper models were available, Nairn said.

“I would think this would be a priority tool, especially if the trust is going to trap in residential areas,” he said.

The trust said cheaper scanners wouldn’t enable staff to check a cat from a distance and it would be a health and safety risk to handle the cats.

Cat control in New Zealand has long been a divisive issue. Despite cats being a major predator in the wild, New Zealand does not have any legislation to manage them. Territorial authorities can impose bylaws but those are usually aimed at curbing nuisances caused by cats in domestic settings.

Cats were considered too contentious to be included on a hit list of pest species in the Government’s Predator Free 2050 strategy, launched in 2016. However, that could change after public consultation and a review next year.

Conservationists generally believed in eradicating feral cats. However, in recent years those efforts were being countered by a growing number of well-meaning community groups running “trap-neuter-return and feed” programmes for feral cats and dumped pets - an approach many conservationists condemn as they believed it would not reduce the risk of predation cats pose in the wild.

The trust said it had no previous cat policy. Cat numbers within the reserve had been relatively low thanks to current and past trapping work However, since the incident with Rambo, it had formulated a policy, which it was almost ready to sign off.

According to the draft version, the trust is “committed to managing the tension between conservation and cats”.

“Domestic cats are not our target, and we understand that people have pet cats that are loved and cherished. We believe that pet cats should be well cared for and kept at home,” the policy stated.

“We need to find a balance between the benefits of pet ownership and the impacts of those pets on nature.”

The trust said that like many conservation projects around New Zealand, it used humane kill traps for the control of rodents, possums and mustelids, as well as feral cats.

Traps would only be used within the reserve and the Ocean Beach recreational one, for which the trust was also responsible.

Owners of any pet cats killed or caught live in those traps would be contacted, if possible.

As another part of its policy, the trust was also making a register of pet cats. It had letterboxed 105 residential properties bounding the reserve from Urquharts Bay to Bream Head, asking cat owners to send in electronic images of their pets.

“This will enable us to alert the owner when their cat starts showing up on cameras in the reserve, or if it has been caught inside the reserve,” the trust said.

It claimed there’d been a good response to the initiative. However, Nairn said it was “more unnecessary bureaucracy”; there were other simpler precautions the trust should take.

