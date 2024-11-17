Her concerns were echoed by local resident Vicki McFarlane, who recently had a startling encounter with the ferret.

“I was sitting down for a cup of tea when this giant ferret appeared at my patio door,” McFarlane said.

“It was a real shock, and then it ran off into the garden. This creature is big enough to do serious damage to our wildlife.”

A large ferret measuring over half a metre in length, nicknamed "Goliath", has been spotted on the prowl in the Orokawa Bay area, heightening concerns for the protection of local wildlife. Photo / Predator Free Waihī Beach

Efforts to trap Goliath have faced setbacks, particularly due to the presence of dogs on the Orokawa Track, where regulations prohibit pets to protect wildlife.

Despite these rules, Predator Free Waihī Beach co-ordinator Susan Lean said some visitors continue to bring their dogs, disrupting traps by consuming lures and leaving behind scents that deter Goliath from entering.

This has led to the loss of more than 100 volunteer hours, as a recent camera trap revealed a black Labrador with a yellow collar eating a rabbit carcass near one of the carefully placed traps for Goliath.

“We’ve had so much community buy-in. Residents and visitors can play a crucial role in protecting Orokawa’s wildlife by observing track regulations and spreading awareness,” Lean said.

Orokawa Bay is home to a variety of endangered species, including kākā, bellbirds, little blue penguins and the morepork (rūrū).

Many of these birds nest on the ground or in tree cavities, making them especially vulnerable to predation.

The local community is being urged to respect wildlife protection measures and to spread awareness about the importance of keeping dogs off the track.

“We really need the help of the community to keep the Orokawa Track clear of dogs,” Lean said. “A friendly reminder to those bringing dogs on to the track can go a long way in ensuring compliance and aiding in our conservation efforts.”

Residents and visitors can play an important role in the conservation effort by staying informed and following the regulations, which are designed to protect the area’s fragile ecosystem.

For more information or to report sightings of Goliath, people are encouraged to contact Susan Lean at predatorfreewaihibeach@gmail.com.

– SunLive