Police were called to a Spedding Rd address shortly after 9pm on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A person was seriously hurt following an alleged shooting at a Tikipunga property last night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a Spedding Rd address, near the intersection of Kiripaka Rd and Tania Pl, shortly after 9pm.

A police spokeperson said a person was taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain in a stable condition.

"Police are making enquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the incident," they said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number P052594314, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you know more? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz