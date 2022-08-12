A speeding car led Northland police to a stash of drugs and cash and a semi-automatic rifle with an illegal 25-shot magazine. Photo / NZ Police

A semi-automatic firearm, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash have been seized by police after a car was spotted travelling at high speed near Kaikohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of Northland CIB, said the car was seen on State Highway 12, west of Kaikohe, just before 4pm on Thursday.

When police located the vehicle near Rawene they found a loaded .22 semi-automatic rifle with a prohibited "banana-style" magazine, 28 grams of the class A drug methamphetamine, 68 grams of cannabis, and $17,000 in cash.

A 58-year-old Northland man was arrested and charged with a range of drug and firearms offences.

The incident showed that some people were prepared to cause harm through drug dealing and dangerous driving.

"Those who continue to participate in this brazen and dangerous behaviour will be apprehended by police and held to account," Verry said.

"We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities."

Police could be contacted online at 105.police.govt.nz or by phone on 105. Information could also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

The arrest was part of Operation Cobalt, which is targeting gang activity across the country.

■ Wayne Hako Emery, 58, of Whirinaki in South Hokianga, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday charged with unlawful possession of a .22 Ruger rifle, unlawful possession of a prohibited 25-shot banana magazine, unlawful possession of .22 ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of cannabis for supply. He was remanded in custody and is due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing by audio-visual link.