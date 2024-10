One person has died after a crash in the Far North this afternoon. Photo / File

The police Serious Crash Unit is examining a Far North fatal crash scene.

The incident was reported about 1pm on Waiomio Rd near the intersection of State Highway 1.

A police spokesman said the sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and despite medical assistance, died at the scene.

Hato Hone St John attended with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

There are no road closures in place.